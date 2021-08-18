Shane Pow out of jail, appears in Addy Lee and Pornsak's sales livestream

Exactly five weeks after he was sentenced to jail for drink driving, local actor Shane Pow has returned to the camera looking hale and hearty.

Last night (Aug 17) at slightly after 9pm, the 29-year-old appeared in a Facebook sales livestream hosted by Mdada, an online commerce platform founded by local celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee as well as TV personalities Michelle Chia and Pornsak.

Shane was on-screen with Addy and Pornsak when a viewer sent a message welcoming him back.

"Thank you everyone! I've returned! The sky is sunny after the rain!" Shane replied, using a Chinese phrase to mean the storm is over.

The session last night was not the first time he was on Mdada. Shane made his debut on the platform on May 31 to sell beauty products. In an interview with Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao at that time, Michelle said he was recommended by Pornsak, who is a close friend.

It also looks like Shane will be a regular on the platform.

"In the following days, we'll hand this lovely boy to you Mdada supporters, please treat him well," Pornsak said in last night's livestream.

On Sept 17 last year, Shane was behind the wheel when he was stopped at a roadblock along Java Road and found to have 49 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35 mg.

He was sentenced to five weeks' jail, a fine of $6,000, and a five-year driving ban on July 14. It was his second drink-driving conviction.

Mediacorp had earlier terminated their contract with him, and removed him from the 130-episode drama The Heartland Hero, which he had filmed 30 episodes of.

