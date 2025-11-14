'Preparing response, please wait': Xiaxue after Simonboy sends lawyer's letter following her criticism of his charity

Local content creator Xiaxue has received a lawyer's letter from Simonboy, threatening to take legal action against her after she criticised him for his newly-launched charity.

In an Instagram story on Thursday (Nov 13), 41-year-old Xiaxue, whose real name is Wendy Cheng, posted a photo of a lawyer's cease-and-desist letter.

She captioned: "Another lawyer's letter to add to my collection. Preparing response, please wait."

In a series of Instagram Stories on Wednesday (Nov 12), Xiaxue criticised Simonboy's parenting and his new Forever Megan Charity, launched in tribute of his late daughter Megan.

Simonboy, 38, announced the the charity earlier this month in an Instagram post on his birthday (Nov 6) with the slogan, "Her love never ends".

Megan was his second child, who died at the age of four in 2020 after being abused for a year by his ex-wife, Foo Li Ping, and her then-boyfriend Wang Shi Xiang.

Simonboy, whose real name is Simon Khung, married Foo — Megan's mother and his second wife — in 2015 and had Megan that same year, before splitting. After the split, Megan and Foo lived with Foo's mother.

Earlier this year, Foo was sentenced to 19 years' jail and Wong was sentenced to 30 years' jail and 17 strokes of the cane for causing Megan's death.

The couple's friend was also arrested, and her case is pending.

In the Instagram Story, Xiaxue shared a screenshot of former Straits Times editor Bertha Henson reposting a CNA article, which described Simonboy as "unfazed by online criticism" regarding his new initiative.

Wrote Xiaxue: "Three kids with three different moms. First child he neglected for 11 years and met for the first time in 2024. Made sure to document it on social media and for the news.

"I think you have enough kids on your hands to go and handle. You don’t need to bother yourself (and) take care of other people’s children."

