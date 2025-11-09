Simonboy launches Forever Megan Charity in honour of late daughter on his 38th birthday

For his 38th birthday, local content creator Simonboy, whose real name is Simon Khung, chose to celebrate it in a meaningful way — by giving back to society.

In an Instagram post on his birthday (Nov 6), he revealed that he had launched the Forever Megan Charity, a tribute to his late daughter Megan with the slogan, "Her love never ends".

Four-year-old Megan had died after sustained abuse at the hands of her mother Foo Li Ping — Khung's ex-wife — and her then-boyfriend Wong Shi Xiang. Details later emerged in court that a fatal blow inflicted by the latter killed Megan on Feb 22, 2020.

In a separate 26-minute-long clip published on YouTube the same day, Simon detailed the charity's first project, which was a visit to an orphanage in Malaysia.

The content creator shared that a follower had messaged him on Instagram in May, asking that he visit Good Samaritan Home, an orphanage located in Klang, to "share something with the kids".

"They told me the children there have parents who are drug addicts. When I heard that, I said yes right away," said Simon, who has openly shared about his past battle with drug addiction.

During his visit, Simon donated food, including McDonald's meals and a catered buffet dinner, as well as money and daily necessities.

He also spoke about his past, from his parents' divorce at the age of two and being incarcerated three times to eventually finding success in his career.

While there, Simon turned emotional as he reflected on his experience with the children.

"They don't always get to choose what they want to eat, even basic necessities aren't always enough," he said, choking up while speaking to the camera.

"A part of me feels happy for them that someone is taking good care of them, but another part... I hope that they know they are precious and that they deserve the best in life."

[embed]https://youtu.be/2tpR1hFv3nA?si=I9r5yGtE0XhGXRYD[/embed]

[[nid:725068]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com