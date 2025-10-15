'I promise to stay with you, for all eternity': Candyce Toh expresses support for husband Hong Junyang who recently declared bankrupt

Local actress-host Candyce Toh has expressed her support for her husband Hong Junyang, who declared bankruptcy recently.

In an Instagram and Facebook post yesterday (Oct 14), the 45-year-old thanked everyone for the encouraging messages she has received since the news broke on Monday evening.

"I felt very thankful and treasured everyone's kind wishes," she wrote.

This comes after Junyang confirmed with AsiaOne on Monday that he is bankrupt after incurring debts from his Thai street food restaurant chain The Original Boat Noodle, which had faced difficulties in Singapore since the pandemic. He declined to reveal the amount of his debt.

The 44-year-old singer-producer added that what he had encountered was a "difficult and painful experience" but felt it was "right" for him to "face it responsibly". He also shared that he is thankful for family and close friends who stood by him and offered help during this period.

Candyce also said in her latest post: "This incident showed me a man's courage and responsibility. He faced and bore the consequences bravely. I also see a husband who loves his family and a good father who protects and cares for his children."

Candyce and Junyang met as contestants in the first season of local singing competition Project SuperStar in 2005. They married in 2009 and have two daughters aged nine and three.

She has since ventured into hosting and acting, including in the award-winning local film Wonderland (2024) and local dramas Hope Afloat (2024) and Another Wok of Life (2025). She is also currently hosting e-commerce livestreams on her TikTok profile, with the next live event to be held on Oct 17.

In her post, she assured everyone that she is alright and will continue to work hard and find a balance between her family and career.

Candyce ended her post with a message dedicated to Junyang, sharing that it is something she promised him on their wedding day and will hold true for the rest of her life: "I will be yours in times of plenty and in times of want, in sickness and in health, in joy and in sorrow... I promise to cherish and respect you, to care and protect you, to comfort and encourage you and stay with you, for all eternity."

Many local celebrities, including Xiang Yun, Desmond Tan, Jeremy Chan, Yvonne Lim, Dennis Chew, Romeo Tan, Lee Teng and Kate Pang sent their encouragement and well-wishes in the comments section of her post.

Christopher Lee wrote: "All the best! Success is right in front!"

"All the best, this too shall pass," Cynthia Koh commented.

