Psycho-Pass: Providence anime movie loads up May 12 release

After reaching double digits in age a few months ago, the Psycho-Pass franchise announced that it’ll be making a grand comeback in the form of a new anime movie. Not much else was revealed then, but its release date has now been firmed up.

Psycho-Pass: Providence will open in theatres in Japan on May 12, 2023, with additional details such as story and international release still pending. A new visual was also unveiled, showing the characters from both the first and second seasons, alongside a text that reads, “The end of the Sibyl System (coincidentally sharing the same kanji as ‘justice’)”.

Production I.G., the original animation studio for the cyberpunk crime-fiction thriller series, is returning for the project, with Naoyoshi Shiotani, director of the first Psycho-Pass movie, at the helm. It will reunite the following cast members from the franchise’s previous entries, indicating that the central plot may involve a team-up between them:

Kana Hanazawa as Akane Tsunemori

Tomokazu Seki as Shinya Kōgami

Kenji Nojima as Nobuchika Ginoza

Shizuka Itou as Yayoi Kunizuka

Miyuki Sawashiro as Shion Karanomori

Ayane Sakura as Mika Shimotsuki

Takahiro Sakurai as Sho Hinakawa

Hiroki Touchi as Teppei Sugo

Takako Honda as Frederica Hanashiro

Kazuhiro Yamaji as Jouji Saiga

Noriko Hidaka as Dominator

Psycho-Pass: Providence was unveiled as part of the 10th anniversary event, which includes pop-up stores, special touring product sales, and an ongoing online exhibition that will end its run on Feb 28. Apart from famous scenes from the first three seasons of the anime, it features newly-drawn illustrations sold as goods as well.

ALSO READ: Slam Dunk's Akagi Haruko in real life: Teenage photos of Joey Wong playing basketball leave fans in awe

The original Psycho-Pass anime aired in 2012, and was later followed up with a second season in October 2014. In 2019, Psycho-Pass 3 premiered with a different format, where each of its eight episodes having hour-long runtimes. The first anime movie, meanwhile, opened in Japan in 2015, and laid the foundation for the Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System trilogy to break into the silver screen in 2019.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.