Slam Dunk's Akagi Haruko in real life: Teenage photos of Joey Wong playing basketball leave fans in awe

With the movie The First Slam Dunk releasing in cinemas worldwide, some old photos of former actress Joey Wong as a teen have resurfaced.
The 55-year-old — whose father was a national basketball player for Taiwan — also played the sport when she was in school and the old photos of her in the basketball court and wearing a sports jersey recently left some netizens feeling her resemblance to Slam Dunk's Akagi Haruko is uncanny.
The snaps of the fresh-faced and photogenic Joey were published in magazines after she became an actress and are now widely shared on the internet.
The First Slam Dunk opens in Singapore Feb 2.
