Pursuit of Jade's Tian Xiwei draws huge crowds at Gucci event at MBS

It was a happy Friday not just for the average salaryman in Singapore but also fans of Chinese star Tian Xiwei.

While some of us were looking forward to going home after a long week of work or school, fans of the 28-year-old actress stood for hours in crowds near the Gucci store - located at B1 of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands - on Friday (May 22) evening, all hoping to catch a glimpse of her.

Xiwei, who's the ambassador for the luxury fashion label, was here for the launch of the new Generation Gucci collection.

Local and Malaysian celebrities Iman Fandi, Yang Yan, Haven, Shye, Zhen Ning, Jack Gohr and Kevin Chatchapon were also at the event, where Iman performed a few songs including her latest single Out of My Mind.

At around 8.15pm came the special guest, who walked in to screams from fans standing in rows across three floors.

The moment ended quickly as she headed into the store for her schedule but that didn't stop the majority from waiting it out.

At 10pm, the Gucci ambassador walked out to wave and interact with the crowds for the last time before heading off.

While her time with her fans was brief, a few AsiaOne spoke to say the hours of waiting were worth it.

Cheryl, a 23-year-old student who became a fan after watching Xiwei's recent hit C-drama Pursuit of Jade, said the experience was both "exciting and tiring".

She started waiting at 5pm and stayed all the way to 10pm, recalling how she heard of someone fainting.

"The people at B1 shouted clearly 'Someone fainted' in both English and Chinese, and we realised the people above were screaming about the issue," she said, adding that the staff cleared the way to attend to the fan.

Despite the hours of standing, Cheryl said the experience was worth it.

"To see my favourite idols and actors in real life is such a rare opportunity and experience, I would definitely do it again, even though it's just seconds of seeing them," she said.

Corporate worker Jaime also began waiting at 5pm but left before 9pm with some disappointment.

The 26-year-old said she's been a fan of Xiwei for years, with her favourite dramas of the actress being Lovely Us (2020) and Born with Luck (2026).

"[The experience] was not amazing because they only let us see her from outside for about two to three minutes before she was ushered in," she said.

AsiaOne asked if she would do it again.

"I would because it's hard for her to come to Singapore but it's also really tiring, and having to wait with no confirmation on anything was tough," she told us, adding that it was still worth it coming down regardless.

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Xiwei made her acting debut in 2018 through the youth romance series Waiting For You In A Long Time. Since then, she has starred in hit dramas such as New Life Begins (2022) and Guardians of the Dafeng (2024).

She was in Gucci's 2024 Lunar New Year campaign for the Year of the Dragon alongside actor Zhou Yiran and has attended their Spring/Summer 2025 show at Milan fashion week.

Her Pursuit of Jade male lead Zhang Linghe is also a Gucci ambassador and both recently starred in a campaign together.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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