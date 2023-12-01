Quan Yi Fong makes reluctant Hong Kong band Grasshopper take photo with beauty filters: 'We look like wax figures'

Hong Kong group Grasshopper have been around for nearly 40 years, and they're not afraid of showing their ages.

Local host Quan Yi Fong interviewed the trio — brothers Calvin and Remus Choy, and Edmond So — back in May when they were in Singapore for a concert, and it was recently released in an episode of her show Hear U Out.

While Yi Fong, 49, uses beauty filters on her photos, the band members said that they don't edit their photos at all and that she didn't need them either.

Calvin, 58, said: "Sometimes when fans take photos with me, I ask them not to use filters."

Remus, 56, and Edmund, 57, added that those apps "mess up" their appearances.

At this point, Yi Fong wanted to take a photo of them with one such app, which made Calvin laugh and Remus agree to "try one".

Nevertheless, the men had gripes with how the app made them look.

Complaints ranged from "I think it's unnaturally smooth" to "I don't want to look like a pretty boy."

[[nid:660433]]

When they took the photo, Calvin remarked: "We look like wax figures."

"You need to look your age," Remus concurred, while Edmond said that they have wrinkles in real life.

Grasshopper was created when Calvin, Remus and Edmond — who grew up as a neighbour to the brothers — auditioned for the Hong Kong New Talent Singing Awards 1985, where the legendary late singer Anita Mui was a judge.

They reached the finals but didn't make it to the top three, but Anita invited them to be her backup dancers. The trio released their first album in 1988 and went on tour with the songstress.

Good food — to share or not to share?

Yi Fong also asked the trio about their views on social media culture.

Remus responded: "If you ask me, I don't really like it. I feel like everyone should have… how should I put it? Privacy."

He added: "But the trend nowadays is to showcase one's private life for everyone to see and discuss."

Yi Fong agreed, giving the example of celebrities going overseas and posting the food they eat.

"I never post anything to do with really good food," Calvin said.

When asked why, Remus exclaimed: "I don't want so many people to know about it!"

"What if I can't get reservations in the future?" Calvin mused.

Unlike the brothers, Edmond said he liked to "share good food". He once visited an egg waffles store in Hong Kong with his wife, singer-actress Winnie Lau, and posted about it, leading to long queues of up to six hours.

But, unlike Calvin, he had a solution.

"I can call them before I drop by and ask them to prepare my order in advance," he said.

The two-part Hear U Out interview with Grasshopper is available on meWATCH.

[[nid:660462]]

