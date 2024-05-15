Queen of Tears' Kim Ji-won spotted shopping in Singapore and taking photos with fans

What are the chances of seeing Queens Department Store's CEO shopping in person?

South Korean actress Kim Ji-won landed in Singapore on May 12 for luxury brand Bvlgari's private event and the 31-year-old Queen of Tears star was greeted by a big crowd at Changi Airport.

In the recently concluded hit series, she played main lead Hong Hae-in, an heiress from the wealthy Queens Group family and married to Baek Hyun-woo (played by Kim Soo-hyun).

Yesterday (May 14), some lucky fans spotted her shopping in VivoCity.

She was seen queueing and ordering a drink at the bubble tea chain Koi Cafe, and one fan who happened to be there got to take a selfie with her.

Her staff also shared on Instagram Story that the team shopped at a Crocs store, posting a photo taken by Ji-won herself.

Another fan also got photos and an autograph with Ji-won and shared the experience on Xiaohongshu: "She's so beautiful. Her face is super small and her facial features are so delicate. When I stood next to her, my face looked so big."

Ji-won asked the fan for their name and took photos with them despite her manager not allowing it at first.

"I asked her if she's had chilli crab and she said no. I recommended Marina Bay to her and she told me she went to VivoCity. It was so funny and cute. I almost cried," said the fan, who added Ji-won and her team bought a lot of Kit Kats.

Looking at a photo taken by her staff on Instagram, it appeared that Ji-won stayed in one of the hotels in Sentosa.

Ji-won left Singapore this morning. She was sent off by a group of fans at Changi Airport, collecting letters and greeting everyone warmly.

