Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another 'little princess'

It's another 'little princess' for Korean stars Rain and Kim Tae Hee.

The actress, 39, delivered a healthy baby girl in a hospital in Seoul on Thursday (Sept 19).

Mum and baby are doing well, her management agency Story J Company said in a statement.

Fans looking for a glimpse of the newborn will be disappointed, for Rain is very protective of his growing family.

The 37-year-old singer-actor has yet to reveal anything about his children, having said that he wishes to keep his public and private life separate.

At a press conference in February, he said: "I think I'm different after having a family. In the past, I spoke about how I want my family to get along in a certain way, but the world is scary now."

"I want to reveal my baby, but I feel it could come back (and hurt us) later."

When their elder daughter was born, Rain shared the good news with a photo of baby booties and no infant in sight.

The celeb couple tied the knot in an intimate church ceremony in January 2017, and their first child, a girl, was born in October that year.

