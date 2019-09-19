Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another 'little princess'

PHOTO: Harper's Bazaar Korea
Lam Min Lee
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

It's another 'little princess' for Korean stars Rain and Kim Tae Hee.

The actress, 39, delivered a healthy baby girl in a hospital in Seoul on Thursday (Sept 19).

Mum and baby are doing well, her management agency Story J Company said in a statement.

Fans looking for a glimpse of the newborn will be disappointed, for Rain is very protective of his growing family.

The 37-year-old singer-actor has yet to reveal anything about his children, having said that he wishes to keep his public and private life separate.

At a press conference in February, he said: "I think I'm different after having a family. In the past, I spoke about how I want my family to get along in a certain way, but the world is scary now."

"I want to reveal my baby, but I feel it could come back (and hurt us) later."

When their elder daughter was born, Rain shared the good news with a photo of baby booties and no infant in sight.

The celeb couple tied the knot in an intimate church ceremony in January 2017, and their first child, a girl, was born in October that year.

lamminlee@asiaone.com

More about
K-drama K-pop celebrities baby

TRENDING

&#039;I felt the impulse to drown myself&#039; after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu&#039;s ex Fan Chih-Wei
'I felt the impulse to drown myself' after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu's ex Fan Chih-Wei
Bad taste: Michelin-starred restaurant Iggy&#039;s gets called out for questionable innuendo on Instagram
Bad taste: Michelin-starred restaurant Iggy's gets called out for questionable innuendo on Instagram
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he&#039;s taking selfies with all his fans
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he's taking selfies with all his fans
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can&#039;t pick a side
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can't pick a side
Weekend planner Sept 21-22: Downtown East&#039;s new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix&#039;s return &amp; other fun activities
50% off Downtown East's new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix's return & other fun activities this weekend
5 common mistakes of first-time HDB home-buyers in Singapore
5 common mistakes of first-time HDB home-buyers in Singapore
Gear up with our survival guide to queueing up for the new iPhone 11
Gear up with our survival guide to queueing up for the new iPhone 11
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another &#039;little princess&#039;
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another 'little princess'
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Elderly couple finds $25k, jewellery missing from safe on same day maid leaves their Tampines home, police investigating
Elderly couple finds $25k, jewellery missing from safe on same day maid leaves their Tampines home, police investigating
Woman pleads guilty to abusing her dog
Woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty after her chihuahua dies of trauma to head, abdomen
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it

LIFESTYLE

2,700 free Hershey’s McFlurries up for grabs &amp; other deals this week
2,700 free Hershey’s McFlurries up for grabs & other deals this week
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
Why are people still going to country clubs in Singapore?
Why are people still going to country clubs in Singapore?
Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Hong Kong&#039;s Tsim Sha Tsui, Victoria Peak &amp; Mongkok
Places in Singapore that'll make you believe you're in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui, Victoria Peak & Mongkok

Home Works

How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
Home renovations: Know the dos and don&#039;ts when renovating your HDB flat
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
Jay Chou&#039;s new MV is full of surprises — we break it down for you
Jay Chou's new MV is full of surprises — we break it down for you
We visited Bukit Merah&#039;s &#039;Song Joong-ki&#039; for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here&#039;s our verdict
We visited Bukit Merah's 'Song Joong-ki' for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here's our verdict
&quot;Oi, oi!&quot; Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
"Oi, oi!" Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan

SERVICES