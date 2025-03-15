Rain holds surprise performance in Singapore, feasts on crab afterwards

Business first, and then a feast.

K-pop star Rain was in Singapore on March 13 for an event held by luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DHK2155xsCN[/embed]

In a video posted by CNA, the 42-year-old can be seen holding a surprise performance, sporting his signature sunglasses and a grey suit with a black singlet underneath.

During his 10-minute set, he showed off his dance moves and worked the crowd into a frenzy.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5bDB8WL1i4[/embed]

Other stars who attended the event include Irene from Red Velvet, Thai actors Tawan Vihokratana and Thanaerng Kanyawee Songmuang as well as fashion designer Yoyo Cao.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DHK4WyXyIgW[/embed]

Afterwards, Rain headed to Keng Eng Kee Seafood to dine, as seen in his Instagram post on Friday. In the photo, he sits at the table, beer in hand, and has shed his suit jacket to don a crab bib.

A timelapse video shows him cracking open the claws — with some effort — and enjoying his meal.

Fans called him "so cute" and "cool" in equal measure in the comments.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DHK3xoVxucO[/embed]

Rain was last here for Waterbomb Singapore in August 2024. He also visited the same seafood restaurant, posing for a photo with its head chef and co-owner.

Last month, the singer held a concert in Genting, Malaysia, for his Still Raining tour. In an Instagram post thanking his fans, Rain mentioned Singapore among the locations that were up next.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DGMvf_oSCjD/?img_index=1[/embed]

drimac@asiaone.com