Rain recalls backlash after wife Kim Tae-hee cries on talk show: 'Don't you help out at home?'

South Korean singer-actor Rain recently talked about the criticism he received after his actress wife Kim Tae-hee cried on the talk show You Quiz on the Block last year.

Rain, 43, and Tae-hee, 46, married in 2017. They have two daughters who will turn seven and nine this year.

Appearing on the same show in an episode uploaded on May 20, Rain was asked by host Yoo Jae-suk if he saw Tae-hee's episode, where she had gotten emotional and held back tears after talking about motherhood and its difficulties.

Rain replied he watched it with Tae-hee and told her she "did so well". However, when the clip of her crying went viral, Rain received many calls asking him, "Don't you help out at home?"

He said he also saw negative comments from netizens and joked that he felt "wronged", clarifying that he does his part, such as sending and picking up their kids to and from school but acknowledged that Tae-hee may carry a bigger burden as their daughters look for her more.

Rain also talked about he and Tae-hee having different views on their children's education.

He told Jae-suk he has no memory of anyone being by his side when he was young, and he saved up money on his own and went to amusement parks alone.

"My standard of happiness has changed to, 'Let's make the children happy.' When they come home, I hug them and ask, 'Was there someone who upset you?' If they say, 'Dad, I was happy today,' I tell them, 'Then that's enough,'" he said.

While Tae-hee makes the children study, he said he tells his daughters not to as he prefers seeing them play.

He said: "I took my daughters to an amusement park recently. When I can buy them everything they want to eat, all the pent-up frustration I have completely dissipates."

"I don't want my children to have to work too hard. To be successful, you have to work harder than others, and that can be stressful," he added.

"And even if you're successful, you can get overwhelmed by the little things. I hope they live pursuing their own happiness. I want them to love themselves, even if others don't like them. I want to be a big tree that my children can lean on."

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com