For real: All 3 Single's Inferno 2 couples go Instagram official

With the end of Singles' Inferno 2, you might wonder if the reality dating series was pure entertainment and the paired up couples have gone their separate ways once the show ended.

Thankfully, the participants have proved us wrong.

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Three couples were matched at the end of the last episode, namely Shin Seul-ki and Choi Jong-woo, Lee So-e and Kim Se-jun, as well as Choi Seo-eun and Jo Yoong-jae.

Shin Seul-ki and her man of choice

During the series' run, Seul-ki, 25, posted on Instagram a photo taken with a man whose side profile resembles contestant Kim Jin-young. As she was eventually not paired with him at the end of the show, fans speculated if she might have split up with Jong-woo, 25, and gone with Jin-young, 28.

Look at the pictures on ig seulki and youtube dex101 hope it's not#SinglesInferno2 pic.twitter.com/Etnv15w0Sn — wawa (@kulisara_wawa) December 25, 2022

However, Jong-woo posted photos of him and Seul-ki taken in a photo booth on Instagram yesterday (Jan 15), which fans took as them going official.

Lee So-e and Kim Se-jun

Seul-ki and Jong-woo are not the only couple who stayed together though, to fans' delight. So-e, 23, and Se-jun, 27, are another success story.

Se-jun has posted two couple photos so far — one a selfie of them together, and the other one a picture with her and his co-worker at his workplace. In the show So-e mentioned that she wanted to visit him at his workplace, so she has indeed fulfilled her promise.

ALSO READ: Single's Inferno 2 reunion: Who cursed in their sleep and who tricked Nadine?

Choi Seo-eun and Jo Yoong-jae

Seo-eun, 28, and Yoong-jae, 32, also reshared the same post on their Instagram Story within two hours of each other. The image was a memorable scene of them chatting with each other and many fans interpreted it as an indirect way of going public.

PHOTO: Instagram Story/Jo Yoong-jae (left), Choi Seo-eun (right)

Still in touch?

As for the other participants, there are indications that they could still be in contact, especially for Twitter favourite Nadine Lee.

The 23-year-old posted a picture of herself celebrating New Year's day with a mysterious man, and based on the intricate ring on his finger, many believed him to be Kim Han-bin, 24.

PHOTO: Instagram Story/Lee Nadine

An Instagram Story of her and Shin Dong-woo, 32, hanging out with some friends was also shared on the internet.

PHOTO: Instagram/@miric121

Some of the other contestants have also posted group pictures, expressing nostalgia and gratitude for the experience. Who knows, perhaps some of these friendships will blossom into something more?

ALSO READ: Are Single's Inferno 2 contestants Nadine Lee and Kim Han-bin dating? Netizens believe so

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.