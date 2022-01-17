Real Steel series in the works at Disney+

If you’re a fan of Shawn Levy‘s Real Steel, then you’re not alone in this celebration. A Real Steel adaptation series is currently in the works at Disney+.

The film, directed by Levy, followed an ex-boxer and father named Charlie and his son Max as they reconcile years of distance and discover an obsolete junkyard sparring robot who just might be more than it seems.

The movie was released in 2011 and starred Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lily, Dakota Gayo and Anthony Mackie. It earned over US$300 million at the box office on its release, spurring talks of a sequel.

The movie began streaming on Netflix earlier this year and managed to find a new audience as well as reignited fans of the original movie. Director Levy has started talking to Jackman about a sequel but whether a movie sequel happens is left to be seen.

Sequels aside, there’s no news on whether the original cast will return or cameo in the Disney+ series too. One thing for sure is that Levy will continue the story he started as the series’ executive producer. Joining him in this role are Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, Susan Montford and Don Murphy. The platform is still on a search for a writer to take on the series.

Aside from Real Steel, Levy’s other notable fan-favourite works include Free Guy and Night at the Museum.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.