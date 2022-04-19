Rebecca Lim planning 40-table wedding banquet to accommodate large family

Since the announcement of her engagement in November, actress Rebecca Lim hasn't said much about her nuptials.

However, she recently shared that plans for her big day are in the works.

The 35-year-old told Shin Min Daily News on Monday (April 18) that she and her fiance, Matthew Webster, have been in discussion with a wedding planner, and plan to hold their wedding this year.

She added that she wants it to be a big one too, for good reason.

"I think I can have 40 tables [based on the current measures], I come from a big family, so there are about 130 people in total."



Although the couple has a rough idea about the size of the event, Rebecca shared that she hasn't had the time to pick her gown, as she's been busy with work and the upcoming Star Awards.

With regard to the exact date of the wedding, the actress said she hoped that it would be at the end of the year.

"If it's too late, I hope it'll be within the year of the tiger!"

