Rebecca Lim's 2-year-old son seen holding baby sister in newly released photos

Rebecca Lim's toddler son could be settling into siblinghood nicely.

The local actress' husband, 39-year-old Matthew Webster, took to Instagram on May 30 to share a carousel of him spending time with his two children. Just three weeks ago on May 15, Rebecca, also 39, announced the birth of their second child - a daughter.

"Tired, grateful and enjoying every moment of this new chapter," wrote Webster in the post, which shows their son, nicknamed M, nuzzling and holding his baby sister close while she gazes up at him. In another picture, the boy can also be seen tiptoeing over her cot to see her.

In subsequent shots, Webster also cradles his daughter and is sidled up next to M on the couch, who covers his mouth with toy cymbals.

While Rebecca and Webster post many family shots, they usually opt for the ones where he is facing away from the camera or otherwise, hide his face with emojis and stickers.

In a previous interview with AsiaOne before she delivered her daughter, she spoke about helping M understand becoming a brother through a nightly ritual.

"Before he goes to bed, I ask him to touch my tummy and sit with me. I tell him that 'Mummy and baby love you, and you must love baby,' so while I doubt he understands, I'm curious to see how this changes as he ages."

However, being a middle child herself, she still foresees sibling rivalry in their household, saying: "No matter how loving parents are, there will definitely be tension, but this builds bonds between siblings. I used to fight a lot with my sister and brother when we were younger, but we all grew up to be really close."

Under Webster's post, fellow celebrities including Benjamin Heng, Rosalyn Lee and Tay Kewei cooed over the heartwarming family moments.

Rebecca and Webster's baby daughter, publicly known as Baby M, was born early May through natural birth. Rebecca was overdue and had to stay on for observation.

The couple married in 2022 and had their son in January 2024.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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