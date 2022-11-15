Rebecca Lim vomited on first date with fiance, here’s why

Going on a first date with someone can be nerve-wracking.

Getting to know someone new and being open with them, it could make you nauseous with anxiety — but that’s not why local actress Rebecca Lim vomited on her first date with now-fiance Matthew Webster.

The latest episode of her talk show With Love, Becks saw Rebecca revealing to her guests, singer-comedian Annette Lee and her husband Raphael Foo, that she had gotten carsick.

She said: “On our first date, he took me for a drive after dinner. We went from the east [of Singapore] to the west, then west to east, chatting the entire way.”

Revealing that she wasn’t used to being driven around, the long car ride of over two hours made her vomit out of motion sickness.

“I looked out the window and kept taking deep breaths, and he asked if I was okay. I said, ‘Hold on a minute, let me get some fresh air’ and blegh,” she laughed, mimicking throwing up.

In retrospect, Rebecca, 36, “finds the incident funny now” and is no longer reluctant to share her carsickness.

“That was when we first got to know each other, so obviously we were showing each other our best sides,” she said. “But now, if I get dizzy when he drives, I’ll tell him, ‘Please don’t make any sudden brakes.’ I’ll tell him directly.”

She added: “He’s already seen me at my ugliest,” such as when she’s getting ready for bed with pimple cream on her face, no makeup and wearing old pyjamas she’s had “since primary school”.

“Sometimes I worry he won’t marry me anymore, but he’s okay with it.”

In their relationship, Rebecca said Matthew is more laidback while she is more of a perfectionist.

“Once something doesn’t work out exactly as I had planned, I’ll be very harsh on myself,” she said. “He wonders, ‘What’s the big deal? It’s not within your control.’”

She added: “If anything is bothering him, he’ll play the guitar or the drums. If he feels down, he’ll go for a drive — he’s the kind to let it all out.”

Rebecca lets her fiance “have his own space” though she does buy him something sweet to eat when he’s down.

With Love, Becks sees Rebecca inviting six married female celebrities — Fann Wong, Xiang Yun, Zoe Tay, Jesseca Liu, Annette Lee and Minister of State Sun Xueling — to discuss marriage, relationships and life, following her own engagement.

Musical memories together

Rebecca doesn’t join in Matthew’s musical hobbies often, and told Annette, 30, that she has only jammed with him once.

“He was playing the guitar and I was drumming. We were just playing around,” Rebecca said. “He usually has his own space that I don’t intrude upon.”

Annette sought to remedy the situation by getting Rebecca a musical instrument of her own — a triangle.

PHOTO: Screengrab/meWATCH

Bewildered, Rebecca asked if she would be Matthew’s accompanist, before Annette revealed that it was just a gag gift.

The real present was a microphone, engraved with Rebecca’s name.

“I hope you’ll be able to partake in more activities with Matthew,” Annette said. “I know you sing, so you two can create new memories together.”

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.