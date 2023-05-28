Rebecca Lim's father, who inspired family bakery The Lims' Kitchen, dies aged 68

SINGAPORE – Local actress Rebecca Lim’s father, Mr Larry Lim, died at the age of 68 on May 22.

His death was announced on Saturday via the Instagram account of The Lims’ Kitchen, the family’s bakery business offering sourdough bread the popular Mediacorp artiste started with her elder brother Daniel in mid-2021.

“With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved father, who inspired The Lims’ Kitchen,” the family wrote. “His love for food, family and community ignited our passion for feeding others.”

The statement continued: “We’re grateful to our incredible team for their support during this time. We celebrated our father’s life with his favourite bites at the wake, knowing his legacy lives on.”

The family said the business will be open for deliveries up to June 3 and it will reopen around mid-June after taking a short break.

The post also shared several family photos of Rebecca and her two siblings and their parents, as well as a photo of their parents when they were younger.

Rebecca, 36, is the middle child, and she also has a younger sister.

Shin Min Daily News said the funeral was held on May 25, with the cremation at Mandai Crematorium.

The Chinese-language evening daily quoted sources as saying that Mr Lim had been suffering from cancer for several years. The family did not disclose the cause of his death in the online announcement.

Sources were quoted as saying Rebecca and her father enjoyed a close relationship and he was present during her wedding to Mr Matthew Webster in November 2022.

She has so far not announced the news of her father’s passing on her social media account. Shin Min said she declined to be interviewed when approached.

