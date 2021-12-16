Reimagined Zorro series with Wilmer Valderrama in development at Disney+

Does anyone remember Zorro, the TV series that first aired in 1957? The history of the character stretches back even farther, and was first created in 1919 by American pulp writer Johnston McCulley, and has appeared in countless movies, comics, and books. The image of the suave, masked swashbuckler remains imprinted on our cultural consciousness despite its age.

Now, for the first time in over 60 years, Disney will be producing a new, reimagined Zorro series, which will be on Disney+. Wilmer Valderrama (Encanto) will both executive produce the series and also star as Don Diego de la Vega, the alter ego of the vigilante, Zorro.

The character is one that is close to Valderrama’s heart. As he said to Entertainment Weekly, “Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero. As an adult and a storyteller, I have a responsibility in the stories that I help bring to life. To partner with Gary [Marsh, executive producer] and Disney to bring Zorro back into the family after 60 years and be a part of the legacy for other children to know they too can be the heroes of their own stories is a dream come true.”

The project is currently in development and has no release date yet.

READ ALSO: Marvel's Shang-Chi, Eternals and Black Widow top Google Trends 2021 in Singapore

This article was first published in Geek Culture.