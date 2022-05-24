Remember ex-drama idol Yen Hsing Su from My MVP Valentine? He's now a dad

Former idol singer-actor Yen Hsing Su is now the father of a baby girl!

The 46-year-old Taiwanese, who is also known as Johnny Yen, posted a picture of himself and his 51-day old newborn on Tuesday (May 24), and said he was bringing her to the hospital for a check-up.

"We're her everything," he wrote in the post's caption.

Now a full-time basketball coach with the Taoyuan Pilots, Hsing Su was a professional basketball player before entering showbiz.

He rose to fame playing one of the male leads in the 2002 idol drama My MVP Valentine, alongside singers Angela Zhang and Tony Sun, and was also a member of Taiwanese boyband 183 Club. In 2004, he starred in the Mediacorp drama The Champion, sharing the screen with Jeanette Aw, Fiona Xie, Qi Yuwu and Jesseca Liu.







