Remember Westworld? New trailer reveals June premiere

Westworld is coming back for a fourth season after two years and to tease fans even further, HBO has released a short trailer.

With Lou Reed's Perfect Day playing in the background, everything in the trailer seemed calm and inviting until it takes a darker turn to reveal a less than perfect future for the existentially challenged androids.

The trailer offers glimpses of returning cast Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth and Aaron Paul and reveals the season's June 26, 2022 premiere date.

Season three took a detour from the park to focus more on the outside world and Caleb's (Paul) story. It ended with Maeve (Newton) and Caleb defeating Serac (Vincent Casel) while Harris' Man in Black was killed by his robotic alter-ego controlled by Chalores (Thompson).

From the looks of the trailer, this season may shift the focus back onto Dolores (Wood) and Bernard (Wright) and see them explore the nature and limits of reality. It may also see the characters time travel again.

The characters may time travel again in season four.

PHOTO: HBO

Whilst there's still plenty left unknown about the season — especially since the teaser has no dialogue whatsoever — fans will just have to wait for more trailers to get a much clearer picture of what lies ahead for the androids.

Whether or not this season will introduce new characters also remains to be seen, but if there's anything we know about series co-creators and season four showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Westworld is never what it seems.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.