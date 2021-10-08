The Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City trailer has landed

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is finally getting a trailer.

Having whetted the appetites of fans after revealing a few images in August 2021, this film reboot of the classic survival horror video game franchise brings the familiar settings and beloved characters of the original game onto the big screen.

The roster of characters includes Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) as Claire Redfield, Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) as Leon S Kennedy, Robbie Amell (Code 8) as Chris Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp, Ready Player One) as Jill Valentine, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy, Terminator: Dark Fate) as Albert Wesker, Lily Gao (The Expanse) as Ada Wong, and Nathan Dales (Letterkenny) as Brad Vickers.

Of course, the iconic monsters and horrors of the franchise will be present as well.

Based on the trailer, it looks like this really will be a much more faithful adaptation of the franchise compared to the Resident Evil film series produced by Constantin Film.

The film will release exclusively in theatres on Nov 24, 2021.

