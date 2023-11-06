Reunion after 2 decades: Fann Wong looking forward to working with Peter Ho on new Taiwanese drama

They were previously co-stars in the 1999 movie The Truth About Jane and Sam and 2000's When I Fall in Love... With Both.

Fann Wong and Peter Ho are reuniting more than two decades later, with Peter, 48, in the director's chair this time.

The 52-year-old local actress is playing a role in upcoming Taiwanese drama Breeze by the Sea.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao published today (Nov 6), Fann said: "It's been a long time since I have met or collaborated with Peter. He is now a very good director and has won awards. I am very much looking forward to working with him again."

She added that she took up the role in Breeze by the Sea as "the script was quite interesting, and the shooting time is not too long".

Fann's last production outside Singapore was 2019 Chinese drama Dive.

Though the reunion has been long overdue, Fann and Peter have yet to meet in person.

She only begins filming for her part in January 2024, and while much of the drama will take part in Kinmen County in Taiwan, Fann's parts will be filmed in Taipei for about a month.

The drama's opening ceremony was held on Oct 27 in Jinsha, Kinmen County, with fellow Singaporean actress Hong Huifang in attendance. Actors Charles Lin, Puff Kuo and Serene Wang were also present.

Breeze by the Sea is a romantic comedy that aims to showcase the scenic beauty of the region. Puff, 35, stars as a bed-and-breakfast owner opposite Chen Bo-lin, teaming up for the second time after 2022 legal comedy Small & Mighty.

Huifang plays Puff's grandma.

Fann was tight-lipped about her role, though she revealed she would be playing the manager of Bo-lin's character and wouldn't have any scenes with Huifang.

Breeze by the Sea is a joint production between China Film Group Corporation, Deepwater Digital Support and CJ ENM Hong Kong, and is inspired by K-dramas such as Top Star U-back (2018), Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021) and Our Blues (2021) created by CJ ENM.

It also stars Tuo Tsung-hua, Carol Cheng and Ma Nien-hsien.

The release date is yet to be announced.

