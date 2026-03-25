Richie Koh receives Bright Star Award at film festival in Chicago for A Good Child

Continents away, local actor Richie Koh is receiving recognition for his work.

On March 21, the 32-year-old was presented the Bright Star Award at the 20th Asian Pop-up Cinema Festival in Chicago for his performance in A Good Child, a Singapore film directed by Ong Kuo Sin.

A Q&A session was also held with the two after its US premiere screening that day, where Richie received the award.

A Good Child is the only Singapore film to be screened at the festival, with other projects hailing from countries including Japan, China and France.

The drama film follows drag queen Jia Hao (Richie) who returns home to care for her mother Ju Hua (Hong Huifang) who has dementia. As Ju Hua's memories begin to fade, Jia Hao alters her perception to make her believe that Jia Hao is her daughter and unknowingly confronts Jia Hao's childhood traumas along the way.

Also starring local actors Cheryl Chou and Charlie Goh, it premiered in Singapore theatres on Oct 9 last year.

The Bright Star Award recognises talents who are early or midway into their careers who have demonstrated significant impact and popularity in the industry, possessing exceptional qualities for future elevation.

"I'm very honoured to receive this award. We don't work for it, it comes as a bonus - I didn't expect to be the one getting it," said Richie in the theatre after receiving the award.

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In a recording sent to the media by his talent management The Celebrity Agency, Richie said: "I'm very grateful that people in Chicago got to watch our film, and I'm happy to share with them our views, passion and ideals in filmmaking. I hope they'll come to appreciate Singapore films more.

"There are lots of great food here, and the weather is very cold. If anyone wants to come to Chicago, I can recommend you some good eateries!"

He added that he came across Hong Kong singer-actress Gigi Leung while at the festival, who told him that she "really liked" A Good Child.

Last October, Richie was also nominated Best Leading Actor at the 62nd Golden Horse Awards for the same role.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com