Richie Koh nominated Best Leading Actor at Golden Horse Awards for A Good Child

Local actor Richie Koh has been nominated Best Leading Actor at the 62nd Golden Horse Awards for his performance in upcoming film A Good Child.

The announcement was made yesterday (Oct 1), and competing with the 32-year-old for the honour are Hong Kong actor Will Or (A Foggy Tale) as well as Taiwanese actors Joseph Chang (Deep Quiet Room), Chang Chen (Lucky Lu) and Lan Wei-hua (Family Matters).

Richie shared his gratitude in a press release yesterday: "Thank you to the Golden Horse Awards for this recognition. I'm truly happy to be nominated for the first time as I didn't expect the film to be seen outside of Singapore.

"I'm thankful to director Ong Kuo Sin as well as my acting coach Moo Siew Keh, for their support and guidance which allowed me to bring out the role of Jia Hao better. Thank you Sammi Zhen for her inspiring story.

"I also want to show my appreciation to the entire film crew for their hard work and dedication, and especially our hair, makeup, and costume team — Shahreens and Dollei (Seah). I hope A Good Child will reach greater heights and be seen by more people as the film tells a heartfelt story."

A Good Child, which opens in Singapore cinemas on Oct 9, tells the heartwarming story of drag queen Jia Hao (Richie) who returns home to care for her mother Ju Hua (Hong Huifang) who has dementia. As Ju Hua's memories begin to fade, Jia Hao alters her perception to make her believe that Jia Hao is her daughter and unknowingly confronting Jia Hao's childhood traumas along the way.

Kuo Sin, whose movie Number 1 (2020) won Best Makeup and Costume Design at the awards in 2020, also expressed his well-wishes for Richie's nomination: "I'm proud of Richie's performance in the film, and also very grateful for the dedication he put into his role. I hope Richie can go even further in his acting career."

In addition to Richie's nomination for A Good Child, Shahreens and Dollei are also nominated for Best Makeup and Costume Design for this film.

The 62nd Golden Horse Awards will be presented at the Taipei Music Center on Nov 22.

Richie's reaction to his Golden Horse nomination was captured by local actress Chantalle Ng in an Instagram Story yesterday, where the latter congratulated him. They are currently filming local drama The Grind, which is scheduled to premiere next January.

In the Reel, Richie was looking at the livestream of the event on his mobile phone, and when his name was announced, he smiled in happiness.

Richie was also awarded Best Actor in a Leading Role (National Winner) for his performance as Lu Xiaoming in Coded Love (2024) at the Asian Academy Creative Awards recently.

Coded Love is now available to stream on Mewatch.

