Ricky Martin splits from husband

Ricky Martin has split from his husband.

The singer and Jwan Yosef - who have Renn, three, and Lucia, four, together - are calling time on their six-year relationship but have vowed to maintain a "healthy family dynamic" for the sake of their children.

According to People magazine, Ricky will continue to raise his 14-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino - who he had before embarking on his relationship with Jwan - as a single parent.

The former couple told the publication in a joint statement: "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honouring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years."

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centred on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."

Ricky, 51, first connected with the 38-year-old artist on Instagram in 2015 and they began their relationship six months later when they met in person for the first time in London, making their romance red-carpet official at the 2016 amfar Inspiration Gala.

They got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot in 2018.

Ricky told E! News in January 2018: "I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months."

"We exchanged vows, and we've sworn everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything."

Ricky previously said he wanted to "normalise" families with two fathers.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about being on the cover of People's Pride Issue, he said: "I just want to normalise families like mine."

"I know it's very interesting for a lot of people who tell me, 'Thank you Ricky for posting that picture with you and your husband and your kids'. That made me feel better about myself.' "

