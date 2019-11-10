Rihanna blasts Trump in new Vogue interview

In this file photo taken on June 23, 2019 Rihanna appears onstage during the 2019 BET awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Rihanna speared President Donald Trump as perhaps "the most mentally ill human being in America" over his position on gun rights in a candid Vogue interview published Wednesday that also touched on immigration and racism.

Asked about the back-to-back shootings earlier this year in the US cities of El Paso and Dayton, the superstar performer who recently cemented her place in the upper echelons of the fashion industry with her own luxury line called the gun violence plaguing American society "devastating."

After the August shootings Rihanna had decried Trump's classification of the violence as the result of a "mental illness problem."

"People are being murdered by war weapons that they legally purchase. This is just not normal. That should never, ever be normal," Rihanna told the fashion magazine that featured her on its cover for the sixth time.

"And the fact that it's classified as something different because of the colour of their skin? It's a slap in the face. It's completely racist."

"Put an Arab man with that same weapon in that same Walmart and there is no way that Trump would sit there and address it publicly as a mental health problem," the 31-year-old continued.

"The most mentally ill human being in America right now seems to be the president."

Earlier this year Rihanna removed her catalog from the blanket "political entities license" agreement that had allowed the president to play her songs during his rallies.

The native of Barbados has used her massive social media platform -- she boasts 75.9 million followers on Instagram alone -- to urge US citizens to vote, including in last year's midterm election.

Rihanna also confirmed reports that she had turned down the National Football League's offer to play the coveted Super Bowl halftime show in solidarity with former player Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick, who has not played in the NFL since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017, began kneeling in protest of social injustice and racial inequality during pre-game renditions of the US national anthem three years ago.

"I couldn't dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn't be a sellout. I couldn't be an enabler," she said of the opportunity.

Turning to the subject of immigration, Rihanna said the controversies surrounding the issue in recent years have made her "sick to my stomach."

Currently the world's richest female musician, Rihanna has centred her focus on fashion in recent years, making history by becoming the first black woman to head a fashion house for the French powerhouse LVMH, which owns legacy brands including Fendi and Givenchy.

She has also made waves with her inclusive lingerie and make-up lines that offer a wide range of sizes, styles and skin colors.

Rihanna's fierce fan base has been clamoring for her ninth album, "R9," however, which she said will be "reggae-infused" and hinted is nearly finished.

More about
Rihanna DONALD TRUMP

TRENDING

Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer&#039;s boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer's boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh&#039;s sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn&#039;t?
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh's sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn't?
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
NUS student allegedly stalked by man who tried to take upskirt photos of her
NUS student allegedly stalked by man who tried to take upskirt photos of her
Jho Low &#039;spotted in Hollywood&#039; but Malaysia&#039;s police chief doesn&#039;t believe it
Jho Low 'spotted in Hollywood' but Malaysia's police chief doesn't believe it
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop

LIFESTYLE

10 Non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries &amp; more
10 Non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries & more
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren&#039;t the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Hidden places in Bangkok that won't be crowded with Singaporeans
Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags &amp; other fun activities this weekend
Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags & other fun activities this weekend
10 kids-friendly cafes and restaurants with playgrounds in Singapore
10 kids-friendly cafes and restaurants with playgrounds in Singapore

Home Works

Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Lorry driver and motorcyclist killed in Woodlands accident
2 dead after lorry crashes into 2 motorcycles in Woodlands
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
US bride finds groom &#039;sexually assaulting&#039; bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
US bride finds groom 'sexually assaulting' bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong&#039;s more important
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong's more important

SERVICES