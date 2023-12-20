Rihanna says A$AP Rocky as a dad is a "major turn on".

The singer — who has RZA, 19 months, and Riot, four months, with the rapper — "loved" her partner "differently" when he became a father and playfully admitted their kids love him so much she just feels like "an extra".

She told Access Hollywood: "I loved him differently as a dad. This is major, major like, it's a turn on. It's just like, 'Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving dad.

"And my kids are obsessed with him. I'm just a background, I'm an extra. Yep! It happens! It doesn't matter if it's girls or boys, they love their dad differently and I love to see it."

Rihanna gushing over Rocky as a father comes after he declared that "making children" with Rihanna is their "best creation so far".

Despite the numerous crossovers in their respective careers, the 35-year-old musician doesn't think they could collaborate in a better way than in their family life.

Asked by Complex magazine if he and Rihanna would collaborate on a project for Puma, where they are both creative directors of their respective lines, Rocky said: "What could we team up and just like f***ing smash and go crazy on?

"I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children.

"I think that's our best creation so far. Nothing's better than that."

Rocky went on to pay tribute to "a ghost designer named God", who "shaped everything" for the couple.

He concluded: "And we have these beautiful angels, so that's the best collaboration."

It was previously claimed the singer feels her family is "complete" now she's had her second child.

An insider told People magazine recently: "Rihanna feels her family is now complete. It's something she's always wanted."

The 35-year-old star previously hailed motherhood as "legendary" and admitted she no longer "identifies" with the life she had before giving birth to her first son.

Reflecting on her first months as a first-time mother, Rihanna told British Vogue magazine: "Oh my God, it's legendary. It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever.

"You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because… because it doesn't matter."

