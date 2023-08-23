Ringo Starr collaborates with Paul McCartney on new record

Ringo Starr has collaborated with Paul McCartney on his new record.

The former Beatles drummer, 83, is bringing out Rewind Forward on Oct 13, with the first single from the four-track EP coming out on Aug 25.

It also features the track Feeling the Sunlight, recorded in the UK with 81-year-old Beatles icon Paul.

Ringo said about the EP's title, which is also the name of the first single coming out from the EP: "Rewind Forward was something I said out of the blue — it's just one of those lines like a Hard Day's Night.

"It just came to me. But it doesn't really make sense. I was trying to explain it to myself and the best I can tell you about what it means is, sometimes when you want to go forward, you have to go back first."

Rewind Forward was written with Ringo's engineer and regular co-writer Bruce Sugar, and the drummer added about their collaboration: "We've been writing a song now for every EP."

The EP also features the tracks Shadows on the Wall and Miss Jean.

The tracks saw Ringo collaborating with other "old and new friends", including long-time collaborators Steve Lukather and Joe Williams who wrote the opening song Shadows on the Wall.

Benmont Tench, Mike Campbell and Ian Hunter worked on Miss Jean, and the EP also features contributions from Joe Walsh, Steve Dudas, Lance Morrison as well as Matt Bissonnette, Torrance Klein, Weston Wilson, Kip Lennon and Marky Lennon.

All songs were recorded at Ringo's home studio in Los Angeles except Feeling the Sunlight, which was largely recorded in Britain.

The new EP is the first fresh material Ringo has put out since his previous EPs Zoom in, Change the World, and EP3, which came out in September 2022.

Ringo is also kicking off an autumn tour with his All Starr band on Sept 17 at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, Canada.

Ringo recently celebrated his birthday on July 7 with his annual Peace and Love celebration in Beverly Hills where he was joined by family, friends and fans, and which featured a musical tribute by Silversun Pickups, Blake Mills and King Tuff.

