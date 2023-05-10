Robert De Niro becomes dad for the 7th time

Robert De Niro has become a dad for the seventh time.

Robert is rumoured to be in a relationship with Tiffany Chen and revealed on Tuesday (May 8) that he has now welcomed his seventh child.

The 79-year-old actor already has adoptive daughter Drena, 51, Raphael, 46, and 27-year-old twins Julian and Aaron with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott as well as Elliot, 24, and 11-year-old Helen Grace with second wife Grace Hightower.

In an interview with ETCanada, reporter Brittnee Blair said: "I know you have six kids..."

Robert replied: "Seven, actually. I just had a baby."

The Godfather star did not reveal anything else regarding the new arrival and it remains unclear who the mother of his latest child is, but he did admit that his brood does not consider him to be a "cool dad" and explained that he often "argues" with his 11-year-old as she approaches adolescence and often has no choice but to employ an air of discipline with his kids.

He added: "I'm not a cool dad, I'm okay. My kids disagree with me at times, and they're respectful. My daughter, who is 11, gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know.

"And my youngest now, that'll be more to come, but that's what it is. I mean, there's no way around it with kids. I don't like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that, but, [sometimes] you just have no choice.

"Any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can't."