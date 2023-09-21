Robert De Niro will reportedly reprise Taxi Driver role - but in ad for Uber

Robert De Niro will reportedly revive his Taxi Driver character in a new advertising campaign for Uber.

The Hollywood veteran played troubled cabbie Travis Bickle in Martin Scorsese's 1976 movie - a role which won him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor - and now a new report suggests he will be stepping behind the wheel once again as the face of taxi firm Uber.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "It's a great idea - Taxi Driver is one of the most iconic films of all time. But he'll certainly get some stick for it too."

The publication reports the commercials are currently being filmed in London and De Niro - who has previously filmed advertising campaigns for brands including Warburton's bread, Santander bank, American Express and Kia cars - will use his famous line from the film: "You talkin' to me".

The insider added: "A lot of people feel like some of these classic films are his best work, and signing up to commercials is selling out a bit, but obviously he's had a very expensive personal life. He's going to be Travis Bickle, saying some phrases and playing up to it.

"His previous adverts have shown he has no problem poking fun at himself."

News of his latest deal comes just weeks after the movie star celebrated his 80th birthday - marking the milestone by throwing a dinner party at a swanky restaurant in New York for his famous friends. He is also a new dad after becoming a father for the seventh time earlier this year.

De Niro welcomed daughter Gia with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen in April.

Speaking after the birth, the actor told Extra having a new baby "never gets easier" no matter your age. He added: "I'm ok with it. I'm good with it."

ALSO READ: Robert De Niro becomes dad for the 7th time