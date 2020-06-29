The Rolling Stones threatens legal action against Donald Trump for using their music at political rallies

The Rolling Stones have threatened legal action against US President Donald Trump for using their music at political rallies.

The iconic rock band - which is fronted by Sir Mick Jagger - have revealed that their legal team and performing rights organisation BMI have sent a letter to the President, warning they may resort to legal action if he keeps using their tunes.

A rep for the band explained: "BMI have notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the unauthorised use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement.

"If Donald Trump disregards the exclusion and persists then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed."

The letter was sent to the Trump campaign team shortly after You Can't Always Get What You Want was played at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

BMI also told Deadline: "The Trump campaign has a Political Entities License which authorises the public performance of more than 15 million musical works in BMI's repertoire wherever campaign events occur.

"There is a provision, however, that allows BMI to exclude musical works from the license if a songwriter or publisher objects to its use by a campaign.

"BMI has received such an objection and sent a letter notifying the Trump campaign that the Rolling Stones' works have been removed from the campaign license, and advising the campaign that any future use of these musical compositions will be in breach of its license agreement with BMI."

The legendary band previously distanced themselves from the US President in 2016.

They tweeted at the time: "The Rolling Stones do not endorse Donald Trump. You Can't Always Get What You Want was used without the band's permission."