Romance with BTS' V lowkey confirmed? Blackpink's Jennie posts photos wearing outfit from rumoured date

The saga of Jennie and V's rumoured romance has seen its newest plot twist.

From personal photos being leaked to a friend possibly betraying the pair, it all came to a head when a French journalist claimed to see them walking hand-in-hand in Paris back in May.

Now the Blackpink star has thrown her hat in the mix by making an Instagram post that seems to lowkey confirm her relationship with the BTS idol.

The caption of the post from yesterday (July 12) read: "Few weeks back" and it showed Jennie, 27, wearing a similar outfit from the Paris photos — white hat, sunglasses, plaid scarf, Calvin Klein sweater, jeans and a crossbody bag.

The next photo shows Jennie wearing a cream jacket over it, which appears to be the same one in the video taken by the journalist.

In it, the woman rumoured to be Jennie tied the plaid scarf to the bag instead of being around her neck.

It's not just the outfit that raised eyebrows among fans of Blackpink and BTS.

The last photo in Jennie's post shows a delicious dish of caviar, and eagle-eyed fans noticed that it appeared to have the same plating as one from an Instagram Story by V, also 27, on May 22.

Both Jennie and V were in Paris around the time.

"Did Tae-hyung (V's real name) recommend the restaurant to Jennie?" wondered a fan on Twitter.

Another claimed that members of Tae-hyung's dinner party were previously seen with Jennie, positing that they were her friends or employees.

Not everyone received Jennie's post well, with some netizens claiming she resurfaced the dating rumours to regain popularity.

"Solo flopped, concert flopped, [TV] series flopped, got dragged by locals left and right... Instagram and clout was the only escape," a comment read.

Another read: "You're using Tae-hyung to cover up your failing performance on The Idol."

However, a vast majority of netizens appeared to love how Jennie seemingly confirmed her relationship with V.

"Respect button for Jennie," many fans commented, with emojis pointing to the 'heart' button to the right, asking for likes.

One of these comments garnered over 13,000 likes.

"Taennie (portmanteau of Tae-hyung and Jennie) is real!" several fans wrote.

One fan commented: "If y'all can't be happy for her, get out of the comment section" with a shrugging emoji.

