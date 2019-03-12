Rookie Korean actor Cha In-ha found dead

Reports have announced the demise of young actor Cha In-ha, whose latest drama Love With Flaws, starring Oh Yeon-seo and Ahn Jae-hyun, is currently on-air in South Korea.

The police are investigating the circumstances behind the death, and details have yet to be revealed.

The 27-year-old's management company Fantagio said they were informed and are looking into the report.

In-ha made his debut two years ago as a member of an actor boy group called Surprise U, and has starred in dramas such as The Banker, and Miss Independent Ji Eun 2.

In his last Instagram post uploaded just 20 hours ago, where he sat enjoying a cuppa and looking at his mobile phone, he wrote in Korean: "Everybody, watch out".

This is a developing story.