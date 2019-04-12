Cha In-ha's agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours

PHOTO: Instagram/chainha_715
Kwok Kar Peng
AsiaOne

Barely a month ago, he had said in his profile video that he wants to be able "to accept constant change calmly without being shaken by my external environment", and that he will "become an even better Cha In-ha" next year. 

Yet, he was found dead yesterday in his home by his manager, who called the police. No note or will was found.

His management company Fantagio has released a statement that they are "devastated", "truly heartbroken", and "filled with grief".

The statement also said: "We earnestly ask for rumours to not be spread and for speculative reports to not be released in order for his family, who is experiencing greater sadness more than anyone due to the sudden sad news, to send him away peacefully."

A private funeral will be held, as per his family's wishes.

The last profile video of the 27-year-old actor, uploaded on Nov 14 on Fantagio's YouTube account, is now one of the last memories fans have of him.

According to translations on Korean fansite Allkpop, he had said: "I want to be a person who gives constant change to the audience as an actor and as a human being. I want to be able to accept constant change calmly without being shaken by my external environment.

"As an actor, I want to be someone who can constantly show a new side of himself and keep his audience guessing.

"2019 was a time when I kept running with the courage and hope to do better. Next year, I will become an even better Cha In-ha."

Since news of his passing broke, supporters have left tens of thousands of 'likes' for In-ha's last Instagram post that was uploaded a mere 20 hours before his body was found. More than 1,000 messages — ranging from disbelief and grief, and also wishing him peace — were also left.

His untimely demise is the third in recent months, after K-pop stars Goo Hara and Sulli were found dead in their homes on Nov 24 and Oct 14 respectively. Both had committed suicide, and were victims of hateful online comments.

ALSO READ: K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports

HELPLINES
  • Samaritans of Singapore (SOS): 1800-2214444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-2837019
  • Sage Counselling Centre: 1800-5555555
  • Care Corner Mandarin Counselling: 1800-3535800

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com

More about
celebrities K-pop K-drama

TRENDING

Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Code of conduct to recommend pedestrians keep left on footpaths; e-scooter, e-bike users required to take theory test
Pedestrians to keep left on footpaths; e-scooter, e-bike users to take theory test: MOT
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao&#039;s final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Where Are We Going, Dad celebrity Sean Zhang reveals his divorce on social media
Where Are We Going, Dad celebrity Sean Zhang reveals his divorce on social media
Cha In-ha&#039;s agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours
Cha In-ha's agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil&#039;s poor grade with a note written in broken English
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil's poor grade with a note written in broken English
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public
Malaysian woman finds banknote from late father thanks to viral Facebook post
Malaysian woman finds banknote from late father thanks to viral Facebook post
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Shake Shack is opening a second outlet, Takashimaya&#039;s gift bazaar &amp; other deals this week
Shake Shack is opening a second outlet at Tanjong Pagar next year
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she&#039;s stressed
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she's stressed
A UK mother&#039;s heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies
A UK mother's heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies

Home Works

How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him

SERVICES