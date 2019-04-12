Cha In-ha's agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours

Read also

The statement also said: "We earnestly ask for rumours to not be spread and for speculative reports to not be released in order for his family, who is experiencing greater sadness more than anyone due to the sudden sad news, to send him away peacefully."

A private funeral will be held, as per his family's wishes.

The last profile video of the 27-year-old actor, uploaded on Nov 14 on Fantagio's YouTube account, is now one of the last memories fans have of him.

According to translations on Korean fansite Allkpop, he had said: "I want to be a person who gives constant change to the audience as an actor and as a human being. I want to be able to accept constant change calmly without being shaken by my external environment.