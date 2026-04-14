Sweet and sour: Running Man's Ji Ye-eun announces romance, NCT's Haechan cursed at after dating rumour

Two celebrity romances were reported in South Korea recently, with one getting extreme reactions from fans.

Running Man's Ji Ye-eun announces romance

South Korean actress-host Ji Ye-eun, who is best known for her bubbly personality on variety show Running Man, has gone official with her romance with K-pop dance choreographer Vata.

South Korea media reported on April 13 that Ye-eun's agency CP Entertainment confirmed their relationship on the same day: "The two, who had been working together as colleagues, have developed good feelings for each other and are dating. We kindly ask for your warm support."

Both of them, who are 31 years old, met in church and developed romantic feelings for each other.

Vata is the leader of the dance crew We Dem Boyz, which rose to fame in 2022 after finishing as a runner-up on the dance reality show Street Man Fighter. He choreographed K-pop hits including Like Jennie from Blackpink's Jennie, Tempo from Shinee's Minho and Stray Kids' Do It.

He also designed the dance sequence for the song Milk Shake, which was performed by Ye-eun and her Running Man team member Ji Seok-jin for their co-ed duo group Choongju Ji-C in 2025.

NCT's Haechan cursed at after dating rumour

NCT's Haechan was cursed at and mobbed at Incheon Airport on April 13 after he was rumoured to be dating a non-celebrity.

This comes after a netizen shared a social media post in April, where they spotted multiple couple items that were used by the 25-year-old K-pop boy band singer and his alleged girlfriend, including mobile phone cases and headbands.

The woman was also allegedly invited to a NCT Dream concert in March and sat in the guest section. They also allegedly travelled together to the United States, after his flight details were made known by stalker fans who bought the information illegally.

Despite fans reportedly claiming he was travelling with family, a post allegedly made on Weibo on April 11 detailed how stalker fans planned to ambush Haechan and his alleged girlfriend at Incheon Airport when he arrived on April 12.

Haechan reportedly knew about this and cancelled his original flight, spending more than 300,000 won (S$260) to purchase different flight tickets to Incheon and Gimpo Airport.

When he arrived at Incheon airport, he was seen exiting the arrival hall alone but was soon mobbed by stalkers who cursed and shouted at him, including using a highly offensive term on him while pointing their mobile phones at him.

He was escorted by two bodyguards out of the terminal and into a black van.

His agency SM Entertainment has not responded to the rumour as of press time.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com