Ryan Gosling nixes Nova rumours, says he's keen on Ghost Rider

The Midnight Sons are coming together now that Ryan Gosling has thrown his hat into the ring in wanting to play Ghost Rider.

Next week my full chat w/Ryan Gosling for @MTVNews

But for now, an honest to goodness EXCLUSIVE.



Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren’t true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play...GHOST RIDER pic.twitter.com/1jnC5ht4UY — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 12, 2022

According to Josh Horowitz, Gosling has specifically mentioned that he has his heart set on the Brimstone Biker. While this might be a disappointment to some, playing a street-level hero might pay off more dividends for Gosling.

With phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe taking a more cosmic spin, some have remarked that the shift has been less compelling than before. This is something the character Nova would heavily play into. Thankfully, Gosling's interest has put those Nova rumours to bed.

While it might be one thing to express interest, it's another to be cast for the role of Ghost Rider. As far as the plans Kevin Feige has up his sleeve, there hasn't been much interest in developing the role in the first place.

In the meantime, we're keen to check out how Gosling takes on his role as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie.

ALSO READ: Ryan Gosling turns into real-life Ken doll in Barbie first look

This article was first published in Geek Culture.