Ryan Lian on medication and recovering, avoids media reports about himself

Local actor Ryan Lian's return to the public eye on Oct 8 garnered much support from friends and netizens as well as concerns about his well-being.

He uploaded a commercial for a cafe to his social media accounts that day, poking fun at himself for breaking open someone's lock because he has "nothing better to do" and thanked everyone for their encouragement.

The 39-year-old, who has depression, shared more about his condition to Lianhe Zaobao in a report published today (Oct 10).

"I have always been taking medication prescribed by the psychiatrist, but I have to take more recently and it can feel very troublesome. I developed severe hallucinations this year and have to take medication," he said.

When asked about his lock-breaking incident, Ryan said that he is unable to comment.

On Sept 15, a woman observed Ryan, who was shirtless, lingering at her door through her CCTV camera. He fiddled with the gate for a while and successfully opened the electronic lock, but left before opening the one on her main door.

According to a report by Shin Min Daily News then, the woman's neighbours also had encounters with Ryan. He was apprehended by the police under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act on the same day.

Ryan also spoke to Shin Min Daily News on Oct 8 via text messages, saying he avoids reading media reports about himself, but his girlfriend and close friends told him that netizens are supportive towards his comeback and he is thankful for it.

He added, as he was just discharged from the hospital, he was advised by his doctors to refrain from accepting interviews for his well-being.

Ryan has opened up about his struggles with depression before. In a podcast with local singer-host Kenji Ng and digital creator Dexter CJR in August, he shared that the "biggest cause" of his depression was his guilt towards his grandmother, whom he believed had a stroke because of him.

He also told the Chinese daily this year that he would be taking a break from showbiz as he was feeling fatigued.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078

Fei Yue's Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg

Tinkle Friend (for primary school children): 1800-2744-788

