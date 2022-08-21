Ryan Reynolds has been seeking advice from David Beckham about his football team

The 45-year-old actor co-owns Wrexham AFC with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney, and Ryan admits that he's been trying to tap-in to David's football knowledge since they bought the Welsh team in 2021.

Ryan shared: "He's possibly just the nicest guy on planet earth - what's not to love about him? He's a great guy, so generous with his time."

The Hollywood star has also become obsessed with the sport since he bought the team.

Ryan - who is married to actress Blake Lively - is even organising his time around Wrexham's games.

He told the BBC: "I hate to say it but I'm so obsessed with this sport now that I actually hate this sport.

"Like I wish it didn't occupy my every thought so I am living for Saturday for our match on Saturday.

"I've already figured out, because I'm going to be away from home, scheduling the times to make sure I'm not interrupted then I can focus on Wrexham. It's pretty cool."

Earlier this month, Ryan revealed that he and Rob actually developed their friendship over social media.

During a joint appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Ryan shared: "I kind of slid into your DMs.

"I saw Rob in one of the episodes of It's Always Sunny'. He did something that was absolutely spectacular. It was one of the most beautiful things that I've ever seen. It was a dance sequence, it was all black and white and the rain ... I genuinely ... it was probably, pound for pound, the most gorgeous, beautifully shot and performed three minutes I'd ever seen on television.

"And I ... as I'm getting older I'm thinking, I've got to tell people when I appreciate them more. So, I happened to follow you on social media and I just DMd you and said, 'What I just saw on your show was spectacular!'"

