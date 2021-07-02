Ryan Reynolds joins TikTok

Ryan Reynolds has joined TikTok.

The 44-year-old actor warned fans they will be "disappointed" by his account but kept them entertained by paying homage to his movie Just Friends with a lip sync performance of All-4-One's I Swear, just as his character Chris Brander did in the 2005 comedy.

He captioned the clip: "I swear you will be disappointed by this account."

Ryan later shared a video of himself topless in Deadpool make-up before using a filter to make it seem he was wearing a Wrexham AFC shirt.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard star recently bought the Welsh club with Rob McElhenney and Ryan's TikTok debut came on the same day that the soccer side announced the platform will be the team's new shirt sponsor.

Ryan and Rob completed their takeover of Wrexham in February.

In a joint statement, they said at the time: "It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC.

"Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham."

Meanwhile, Ryan recently revealed he’s never actually met Rob in person, as they had all their meetings over Zoom calls because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: "We’ve never met, which is the weirdest thing, because we Zoom and text every day. We’re kinda like work spouses - everything we’ve done has happened during the pandemic.

"Rob was somebody I had always admired, because he’s an engine of creativity. Then I saw The Dance, and I couldn’t not reach out. Like a classic fanboy, I DM’d him just to say how much I admire him, and I sent him a case of Aviation Gin, because I’m nothing if not a pusher."

