Ryan Reynolds teams up with Shawn Levy for Deadpool 3

Director Shawn Levy is shooting Deadpool. 3 that is.

The executive producer of Netflix’s Stranger Things and director of the Night at the Museum franchise is in negotiations to direct the next instalment of Marvel’s Deadpool, with Ryan Reynolds returning as the foul-mouthed mercenary.

PHOTO: Twitter/disneyplus

Screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first two films, are returning to pen the third flick, which is being released by Disney. Tim Miller directed Deadpool (2016), which took in US$783.1 million (S$1.07 billion) at the global box office, while David Leitch helmed the 2018 sequel, which grossed US$785.8 million at the worldwide box office. The first two films were considered spin-offs of Fox Studios X-Men franchise before the studio was acquired by Disney.

This will mark the third time that Levy and Reynolds are working together, after 20th Century’s Free Guy and the recent sci-fi adventure movie The Adam Project on Netflix.