Sabrina Carpenter, Daniel Radcliffe and more sign open letter supporting LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention programmes

Sabrina Carpenter, Daniel Radcliffe and more have signed an open letter supporting LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention programmes.

The two stars have joined over 100 huge Hollywood names - including Ariana Grande, Pedro Pascal and Jamie Lee Curtis - in criticising United States President Donald Trump's administration over its proposals to cut funding for such organisations.

A letter signed by the celebrities has been published by nonprofit organisation The Trevor Project urging Trump and Congress to "protect funding for the 988 Suicide Crisis Lifeline's LGBTQ+ Youth Specialised Services in the Fiscal Year 2026 budget".

The letter reads: "We are heartbroken by the proposal to eliminate federal funding for the 988 Suicide Crisis Lifeline's LGBTQ+ Youth Specialised Services - a move that will have devastating, life-threatening consequences for young people across the country.

"As artists, creators and public figures, our platforms come with responsibility.

"And today, that responsibility is clear: We must speak out to protect the mental health and lives of LGBTQ+ youth. We will not stay silent."

Other stars who have signed the letter include Sarah Paulson, Cara Delevingne, Dua Lipa, Paul Feig, Alan Cumming, Diplo, Orville Peck, Dwyane Wade, Noah Cyrus and Paris Hilton.

The note continues: "This is about people, not politics.

"At a time of deep division, let this be something we as people can all agree on: No young person should be left without help in their darkest moment.

"Stripping away this lifeline leaves LGBTQ+ youth with the message that their lives are not worth saving. We refuse to accept that message."

The group has also pointed to the need for young members of the LGTBQ+ community to have positive role models.

They add in the letter: "Telling stories about the diverse tapestry of humanity is what makes art powerful, and representation can be life-saving.

"At this moment, LGBTQ+ youth are hearing messages that question and criticise their identities and their existence. We must show them that there are still so many people fighting for their rights.

"To every LGBTQ+ young person reading this: You are not alone. We see you. We value you.

"You have the right to feel safe, supported, and loved exactly as you are. You deserve access to life-saving services that honour your humanity.

"You may be hurting. You may be scared. You may feel like no one hears you - but we do. We will keep showing up and speaking out. We will not stop fighting for you."

[[nid:714108]]