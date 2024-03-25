Sabrina Carpenter says it was a 'whirlwind' being part of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour opener Sabrina Carpenter has admitted it was a "whirlwind" being part of the record-breaking jaunt.

The 24-year-old singer joined the 34-year-old pop megastar for several shows of the ongoing run, wrapping with Singapore on March 9, and she has dubbed it the "Taybrina era" whilst reflecting on the surreal experience.

She wrote on Instagram over the weekend: "Sitting at home reflecting on what a whirlwind this was and how very honoured I feel to have been part of it.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C433SsWytdR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

"I want to thank every crowd for being so welcoming and generous to us and making some of the most impressive friendship bracelets I've ever received. Also, a huge thank you to the incredible crew for being so hardworking and talented."

Sabrina went on to hail Taylor a one-off.

She added: "The most thank you's I've ever thank you'd to Taylor. I feel so lucky to witness the magic that is you and this tour. there is truly no one like you and there never will be! I love you with all my heart and I will cherish this taybrina era (and all the eras) till the end of time. (sic)"

Ahead of the support stint, Sabrina said the Lavender Haze singer's music was so "inspirational" to her growing up that she didn't want to act "weird" and ask Taylor lots of questions backstage.

She told Billboard: "It's so funny. I'm like, I've been growing up with her advice and her songs because it's very much like a how-to book on how to survive as a young woman, which is really special.

"But watching her in itself is like how you learn maths. Yeah, and I just admire her work ethic and her talent and her like she's just so amazing. So I'm not gonna like... I'm not gonna be weird because I'm touring with Taylor."

The mammoth jaunt continues with the European leg, which kicks off on May 9 in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift smashes Disney+ viewing record with Eras Tour film