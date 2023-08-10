Sakit: 100? Netflix Singapore promotes shows in punny local style for National Day

Do you have those times where you remember a show by its poster and not by its name?

Or you can remember the plot, but for some reason can't recall the title?

Well, this hilarious punny Instagram post by Netflix Singapore may help you.

In a post on Tuesday (Aug 8) and in celebration of Singapore's National Day, the streaming platform revealed six series with a Singapore twist, writing jokingly that they are "pitching these local remakes" to their boss.

The Japanese mystery-thriller drama Burn Your House Down, which centres around the protagonist Anzu plotting revenge against her stepmother by working as her housekeeper, is called My House Chaotah.

Chaotah is a Hokkien term referring to something that is charred.

South Korean military action drama D.P, which stars Jung Hae-in and recently released its second season, was given a Singaporean twist and named as Don't Pangseh. The show's title D.P. refers to Deserter Pursuit, which is the team used to track down and capture military deserters.

Pangseh is a Hokkien term referring to deliberately missing an appointment at the last minute.

American teen comedy-drama Never Have I Ever, which centres around Indian-American teen Devi Vishwakumar managing grief, identity, school life and other growing pains and is currently in its fourth season, was hilariously given a Singlish name I Never One.

Perhaps when the next season of South Korea reality show Physical: 100 is released on Netflix, you may want to remember it as Sakit: 100 instead.

With the first season featuring 100 contestants in top physical shape competing in a series of gruelling challenges to emerge as the last one standing, some viewers can perhaps already feel their muscles aching (or sakit in Malay) without exertion.

Kim Geon-woo (played by Woo Do-hwan) and Hong Woo-jin (Lee Sang-yi) get themselves involved in the world of money-lending and loan sharks in the South Korean crime-action drama Bloodhounds. Pitching for a local remake of this drama, Netflix Singapore proposed to name it Ah Longs (loan shark).

This is not the first time that Netflix Singapore has given shows that are streaming on their platform a local twist.

On Aug 8 last year, the streaming platform also made a funny post, writing that they are "pitching these local remakes to [their] boss to get into the patriotic spirit".

The majorly popular South Korean survival drama series Squid Game was proposed to be remade as Sotong Game, and it even has its own tagline "You Blur, Your Lose".

While a group of high school students are escaping a zombie apocalypse in South Korean horror series All of Us Are Dead, Netflix proposed All of Us CMI (cannot make it). The tagline reads "Will you whack or kena whacked, you thought O Levels were hard".

South Korean legal drama Juvenile Justice was proposed to be locally remade as YP Discipline, with YP referring to young punks. The tagline reads: "I cannot tahan YPS".

The British reality dating show Too Hot to Handle can just be referred to as Sibei Hot. Sibei is a Hokkien emphasis term referring to very.

In South Korean drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Moon Gang-tae (Kim Soo-hyun) and Go Mun-young (Seo Yea-ji) handle traumas and other ups and downs in their lives, learning in the process that sometimes in life, it is really okay to not be okay. Instead of the long name, Singaporeans can just say Nevermind One.

