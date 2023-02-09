Salma Hayek says she had to be 'dragged' down the aisle for wedding

Salma Hayek says she had to be "dragged" down the aisle.

The Frida actress, 56, has been married to French businessman François-Henri Pinault, 60, since 2009, but turned down two of his proposals before they finally got hitched and said their nuptials felt like an "intervention" by her family.

She told the new issue of Glamour magazine about how she had no idea she was getting married on Valentine's Day until her relatives got involved: "They just took me to the court.

"My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing.

"I was nervous... I had said yes to the marriage, but I just wouldn't actually show up on the day or do it."

She added she was then relieved to find her relationship with François didn't feel different when they got married.

The couple had been dating for three years when they wed and were already the parents of daughter Valentina, 15, and Salma has previously about rejecting his requests for marriage: "I am ashamed to admit how many times he had to ask me.

"Three times! That was the biggest fear I've ever overcome.

"He is an amazing man, self-confident and feminist, who likes strong women and also knows how to take care of them."

The actress also told earlier this week in a chat with GQ magazine about being constantly offered sexy roles: "I was typecast for a long time.

"My entire life I wanted to do comedy and people wouldn't give me comedies. I couldn't land a role until I met Adam Sandler, who put me in a comedy (2010's Grown Ups), but I was in my forties!

"They said, 'You're sexy, so you're not allowed to have a sense of humour'. Not only are you not allowed to be smart, but you were not allowed to be funny in the '90s."

