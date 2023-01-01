Sam Asghari hits back at claims he controls Britney Spears

Sam Asghari has addressed speculation he "controls" his wife Britney Spears.

The 28-year-old model spoke out after fans claimed Britney, 41, was not in charge of her own social media accounts following a post on her birthday in December when she gushed about her estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

Sam told TMZ: "I don't even control what we have for dinner.

"In the past, there has been a lot of stuff going on so I understand where [some fans are] coming from. They're just being protective. If anything they're being good fans."

Sam — who tied the knot with Britney in June — previously admitted he was not a fan of the racy content his wife posts on Instagram, but insisted he would never try to censor her posts as she was previously under a conservatorship for 13 years.

He wrote on his Instagram Story: "The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this. I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that's been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life."

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Britney's former husband Kevin Federline, is planning to write a tell-all book about the star.

The 44-year-old dancer was married to popstar Britney from 2004 until 2007 and was granted custody of their sons Sean, 17 and Jayden, 16, upon their divorce but is now reportedly set to be "writing a book on his experience of fatherhood" as a nondisclosure agreement is set to come to an end along with child support payments.

A source said: "He turned down multimillion-dollar book deals in recent years. Kevin's divorce settlement and child support payments include a nondisclosure agreement. But that expires when the boys turn 18.

"Once that happens, Kevin is free to tell all — and he knows everything."

The ...Baby One More Time hitmaker was placed under a conservatorship governed by her family in 2007 following a personal breakdown and although she regained control of her fortune upon its termination in 2021, she has since become estranged from her parents and children.

Kevin has reportedly teamed up with Britney's father Jamie Spears — who headed up the conservatorship arrangement and allegedly put his daughter under various restrictions and dictated her professional obligations — for the book now that the "are now speaking to each other once again" following a fallout.

