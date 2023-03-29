Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel to star in action-thriller Damaged

Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel are to lead the cast of Damaged.

The pair are set to star in the action-thriller that is being directed by Terry McDonough, who has previously worked on TV shows such as Killing Eve and Better Call Saul.

The movie tells the story of a Chicago detective who travels to Scotland after a new serial killer's crimes match those that he investigated five years previously - one of which was the crime scene of his murdered girlfriend.

Production on the film has started in Scotland with Gianni Capaldi, Kate Dickie and John Hannah also featuring in the cast.

Red Sea Media and BondIt Media Capital will finance the project with Red Sea handling sales of the flick. Paul Aniello and Red Sea's Roman Kopelevich are serving as producers.

The Scottish sports streaming company Stream Digital - who have recently moved into the film industry with a studio in Livingston - are partnering with Red Sea Media and BondIt Media Capital.

Roman said: "Love this project. We have been involved with it for several years and are proud to have attracted such an amazing cast and team. Can't wait to bring it to our partners in the distribution world."

BondIt Media Capital's Luke Taylor and Matthew Helderman added: "Continuing our partnership with Roman and his team at Red Sea, we're beyond excited about the incredible package for Damaged."

"The full creative team represents some of the strongest and most original voices in the industry that will deliver an exceptional finished film for the marketplace."

Paul said: "We are really excited and proud to be working with such a great team of people to bring this story to life. We have a great director, a great cast and script and we believe this will be a real success."

