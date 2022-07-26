San Diego Comic-Con 2022: She-Hulk trailer teases Daredevil's new comic book-inspired red-and-yellow costume

Charlie Cox's Daredevil is officially back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he's got a brand-new suit.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel Studios debuted a new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and it revealed the Man Without Fear at the very tail end cladded in a red and yellow suit.

The suit is reminiscent of his earlier comic book days before he received his signature all-red look. Although the new suit is not comic-accurate as it features much less yellow than the comics, it is still something different from what we've seen before. The trailer also did not reveal if the new suit has the giant 'D' on the hero's chest either.

Daredevil first made his on-screen debut in Netflix's Daredevil series. In the show, he wore an all-black suit and also a padded red and black suit. The new suit is clearly a deviation, perhaps to set apart the iterations given how the character will continue to be played by Charlie Cox in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Whilst the trailer did not reveal much of the actor's face, fans have seen him reprise the role of Matt Murdock in the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home movie. Marvel Studios has also confirmed a new Disney+ solo series titled Daredevil: Born Again headlined by Cox. The series will also see Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin once again too.

Aside from Born Again, Cox and D'Onofrio are both reportedly set to appear in Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney+ series Echo, a spinoff of Hawkeye. This would make sense, as the character of Maya Lopez/Echo originates from the Daredevil comic books.

Daredevil's appearance in She-Hulk is fitting as well, given the fact that both Matt Murdock and Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk are lawyers by day. Cox will also voice Daredevil in Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney+ animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+ on Aug 17 2022. Daredevil: Born Again is slated to hit the platform in 2024.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.