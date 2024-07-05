Scandal-hit Aliff Aziz takes break from acting to ‘rest mentally and emotionally’

Following his divorce with singer Bella Astillah, Malaysia-based Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz announced that he will be taking a break from acting.

The 33-year-old told Malaysian media that he’s “taking a lot of time to rest mentally and emotionally”.

“I am aware of how it may seem to some people, as if I am the victim here and suffering the most. It's not like that at all,” he said, according to a report by New Straits Times.

“I am just an ordinary person who has made a lot of mistakes, so I am taking time to rest mentally and spend time with my family.”

Aliff said that he’s working on himself “spiritually” and that his time-off does not mean he has no job offers.

“Taking a break doesn't mean rejecting offers or that there are none, but I choose to pause for a moment so as not to rush into any career-related or other decisions. I am more into resting and singing a lot to entertain myself,” he clarified, adding that he plans to spend time with his family in Singapore before returning to work.

Aliff was arrested in Kuala Lumpur with his co-star Ruhainies from the drama Terjerat in March. They were found in the latter's condominium apartment and suspected by Malaysia's Federal Territories Religious Department (Jawi) of committing khalwat (an unmarried Muslim couple in solitude).

Bella, who said that Aliff had cheated on her with 11 women, filed for an expedited divorce, but Aliff initially refused to grant it in an April 4 hearing.

Last month, the divorce process between them was finalised and Bella was granted full custody of their two children but did not claim alimony or child support from Aliff.

She told local media then: “The most valuable possessions are my children, I do not need his money. My focus now is to move on and raise my children.”

