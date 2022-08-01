TVB host Cathy Wong gets rape and death threat

Being a public figure comes with a host of challenges, but celebrities should never have to fear for their lives.

Cathy Wong, host for TVB infotainment show Scoop and a former Miss Hong Kong contestant, reportedly received a horrifying threat from an unknown party.

Scoop received an anonymous threat claiming that Cathy has offended a certain 'organisation' and they were going to rape then kill her, further claiming that they know her address.

The sender of the threat added that they were going to "chop her up into 18 pieces before feeding her to fishes and dogs."

Scoop reported it to the Hong Kong police.

When interviewed by online news portal HK01 on Friday (July 29), Cathy remained calm, stating: "I was a little surprised when I first heard the news but I recovered very quickly, because I usually have a crew with me during filming, so I have nothing to worry about."

HK01 reported a day earlier that Cathy was apparently looking to hire a bodyguard for her protection, but Cathy denied the claim.

"I don't need it for the time being. Many of Scoop's crew members are strong men and they can protect me," the 27-year-old said, adding that there was no need for defensive measures.

She also stated that she was going to continue using the subway as usual.

This is not the first time that the hosts of Scoop have had to deal with safety concerns.

In April, host Joan Lee was attacked by a 70-year-old woman whom she was interviewing regarding a case of hoarding.

The elderly woman initially hit the 34-year-old with her fists and shopping trolley and also tried to push Joan onto the street.

After Joan managed to sit her down for an interview, the woman elbowed Joan in the face.

Joan sought medical attention after the ordeal and was prescribed painkillers and anti-inflammatory medicine.

The woman was arrested and released on bail pending an assault investigation, and the case was heard in court on July 29.

"If we are allowed to hit someone just because we are angry, then the woman's neighbours would have been violent a long ago," Joan wrote in a post on her Instagram Story.

"Hitting someone is always wrong. If reporters get abused just because they asked a few more questions, then who will dare to cover tricky issues faced by heartlanders?"

Joan added she was going to follow the police investigation until its conclusion.

